Hawaii reports 35 new cases and no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 35 additional infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,889.
There were no COVID deaths reported. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 426.
Of the 35 new cases, 25 were on Oahu, seven were on Maui, one on Molokai and two were out-of-state.
There have been 895 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,620 total cases
- 1,570 required hospitalization
- 647 cases in the last 14 days
- 340 deaths
- 2,216 total cases
- 100 required hospitalization
- 45 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,947 total cases
- 113 required hospitalization
- 198 cases in the last 14 days
- 29 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 792 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
