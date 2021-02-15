Big Island family rescues rare turtle hatchlings trapped on beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island family is being credited with saving two dozen endangered turtle hatchlings that they found caught in driftwood at a Kawa beach Sunday.
Jennifer and Jeremy Van Arkel and their son, Kian, were playing football on the beach when they noticed the baby turtles struggling to make the journey to the ocean.
“I saw a big ol’ turtle scuttling along when I was getting the ball,” said Kian.
When they found the Olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings, they called the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
“DLNR was like just don’t touch them yet. Wait until we figure it out what we should do,” said Jennifer Van Arkel.
But she knew she had to step into action.
“They were kind of dried out and that is something that you don’t really want with the hatchlings is for them to get dehydrated,” she said.
So she began taking the hatchlings toward the water before it was too late.
The University of Hawaii Hilo Marine Option Program said the family’s quick thinking put the hatch success for the nest at 94%. That’s especially important because the sea turtles are considered “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.
“A few other individuals were able to excavate the nest and within that egg chamber we found 36 olive ridley hatchlings that were trapped in the egg chamber from rocks,” said Lauren Kurpita, the former Director of the Hawaii Island Hawksbill Project.
“So if we hadn’t had excavated that nest, those hatchlings would have been trapped in there and they would have died.”
The family said that the rescue wasn’t only rewarding but also offered a teachable moment.
Looking at her son, Jennifer Van Arkel said, “What life lesson did I tell you when I took you down to the shore? I said look at these turtles, what can you learn from them?”
“To never give up,” replied Kian.
“That’s right, to never give up,” Jennifer Van Arkel said. “So they went through a lot to get down to the ocean, but at the same time they needed a little help. They had some struggles but they made it.”
