Warriors basketball get swept by UC Santa Barbara, after 81-74 overtime loss

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team would fall short against UC Santa Barbara in a tough 81-74 overtime loss at SimpilFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The ‘Bows trailed Saturday night 46-31 with less than 20 minutes left in the second half, but would tie things up at 62 to force overtime.
However, the Gauchos would not let their 10th-straight victory slip away from them, outscoring UH 19-12 in OT, with four UCSB players scoring in the double figures.
For the home team, senior captain Casdon Jardine led the ‘Bows with 25 points on the night — one of only two UH players to score in the double digits.
Hawaii heads back to the mainland next weekend for a series against California State University, Northridge —game one tips off Friday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time, streaming on WatchESPN.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.