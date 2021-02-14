Wahine basketball get road-split with 72-50 loss to UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team wrap up their long road trip with a tough loss to UC Santa Barbara, 72-50 on Saturday evening.
One day removed from a career day for the Lady ‘Bows, UH struggled on offense, shooting 33% from the field, while only making 1 3-pointer the whole contest.
Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips scored 16 points — the only ‘Bow to reach double figures.
The Gauchos improved to 3-12 on the season, thanks in part to Doris Jones’ game-high 23 points.
The Wahine return home next week for a bye and return to the continent the following week for a two-game series with Long Beach State on February 26th and 27th.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.