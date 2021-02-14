UH men’s volleyball unveils 2021 schedule, with season opener on the road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors volleyball schedule is starting to come together with the announcement of the Big West Conference slate of games and a non-conference season opening road series, UH officials announced on Thursday.
The Big West schedule is made up of 10 league matches, with UH given the ability to schedule additional non-conference games — some of those matches have yet to be finalized.
The Rainbow Warriors will start the year as the “Road Warriors”, with a pair of non-conference series against UC Irvine (Feb. 21 and 22) and UC San Diego (Feb, 24 and 25).
The Big West slate is tentatively set to start in March with a two-game series against CSUN in California. UH’s first home games are set for March 26 and 27 against UC San Diego, followed by another series against Long Beach State in April.
The top-ranked ‘Bows return to the mainland for a match at UC Santa Barbara and will close out the regular season at the Stan Sheriff Center against UC Irvine.
Hawaii will also home to the Big West Tournament — running from April 22 through the 24 at the Stan.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and Hawaii’s regulations on large gatherings, no fans will be allowed at home matches until further notice.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.