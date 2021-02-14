Reservations, parking fees for tourists going into effect at a Maui state park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Reservations for tourists and commercial vehicles will soon be required for entry to Maui’s Waianapanapa State Park.
The DLNR said the new entry system will go into effect on March 1 to control access to the pristine waters and famous black sand beach.
“This balances State Park’s critical need for revenue with the commercial tours paying a fair rate for their use of the park. It enables us to adjust patronage numbers to reduce crowding and impacts on the sensitive resources of the park,” said DLNR Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell.
“Also, and just as important, we can reduce the impact on our neighbors. As a former resident of Hana, living right next to Waianapanapa , it feels good to support a process that will help my former neighbors. Quality over quantity is our new target in management,” Cottrell added.
Hawaii residents will have priority for admission. For tourists, reservations will be taken up to two weeks in advance, and no same-day reservations will be accepted.
Parking for out-of-state visitors will be $10; walk-ins, bicyclists or drop offs will be $5 per person; and prices are steeper for commercial vehicles.
This will be the second park in the state to implement a reservation system. Haena State Park on Kauai’s North Shore set up a reservation system following the devastating floods of 2018.
“This new reservation system for Waianapanapa State Park is critical to a larger effort to better manage traffic flow coming into East Maui,” said Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English, whose district encompasses the area around Waianapanapa . “This is a new way to better manage the impacts of tourism on our local communities and I look forward to working with DLNR to implement these types of systems in other areas of my district.”
