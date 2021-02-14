Rainbow Warriors basketball lose to UC Santa Barbara at home

Tough loss for the Rainbow Warriors basketball team, who had their win streak snapped by UC Santa Barbara, 59-50 Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. (Source: Twitter/@HawaiiMBB)
By Kyle Chinen | February 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM HST - Updated February 13 at 5:14 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tough loss for the Rainbow Warriors basketball team, who had their win streak snapped by UC Santa Barbara, 59-50 Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii shot 18-for-54 from the field and 4-for-22 from beyond the arc, UH’s James Jean Marie racked up 10 points on the night — the only UH player to reach double-digits.

The Gauchos controlled the floor for most of the game with Amadou Sow and JaQuori McLaughlin each scoring 14 points — extending their conference lead to 13-3.

Both teams are set to face off again on Saturday night, tip off from Manoa is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.

