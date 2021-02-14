Rainbow Warriors baseball releases 2021 schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors baseball team takes the field again in two weeks after nearly a year of waiting because of the pandemic, with the release of their 2021 schedule.
The ‘Bows open the season on the road in their first true road series in school history, taking on Arizona State in a three game series on February 26 through the 27 — the first-ever game to open the season away from Hawaii was in 1973.
UH has a total of 28 games scheduled to be played at Les Murakami Stadium, starting with a series against HPU — hosting the Sharks for the first time since 2006.
Following the home series with their in-town neighbors, sister-school UH-Hilo island hops for another home series at Les Murakami.
UH will then host Long Beach State to open Big West Conference play, with the addition of UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara to the Big West, each league member will have one conference bye week — the ‘Bows bye week is scheduled for the week of May 3rd.
Big West series will consist of four-games with Saturday double headers — Hawaii wraps up their 2021 campaign with a road series at Cal Poly.
UH is scheduled to play a total of 51 games this season. First pitch in game one is set for 3:30 hawaii time
