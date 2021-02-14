Rainbow Wahine takes down UC Santa Barbara on the road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team took down UC Santa Barbara in game one of a two-game series Friday night, 72-62 in Santa Barbara.
UH’s Kasey Neubert played lights out basketball, getting herself a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds which were both game-highs for the Lady ‘Bows, helping Hawaii to a 5-5 overall record.
On top of Neubert’s numbers, Freshman Daejah Phillips matched her 19 points, while fellow freshie Kelsie Imai scored four points and gave out 10 assists.
For Santa Barbara, the Gauchos fell to 2-12 overall, despite UCSB’s Taylor Mole getting herself a double-double with 14-points and 10 boards — both game-highs.
Hawaii and the Gauchos play again on Saturday in the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara — tip off set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on WatchESPN.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.