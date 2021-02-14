NFL Player Kamu Grugier-Hill talks family, future, and how he’s ready for another Super Bowl ring

ABOUT: When it comes to playing one of the toughest sports in the game, this Super Bowl Champion makes it look easy. Kamu Grugier-Hill is a natural and fell in love with football during his Junior Year at Kamehameha. Since then, this prodigy has soared. Kamu finetuned his craft playing for Eastern Illinois University showcasing his immense speed and off-the-charts athletic ability. In 2016, he was drafted by the New England Patriots, but was quickly snatched up by the Philadelphia Eagles off-waivers. As a linebacker, he may be behind the line of scrimmage, but Kamu is ahead of the game, dominating the defense with his versatility. This kane can kick, tackle, crush an interception, and win the Super Bowl. In 2020, Kamu signed with the Miami Dolphins and has had a terrific winning season. Always humble and hardworking this Hawaii Boy is making the 808 proud and he’s only getting started.