Maile, Johnny Suite, and Fia go ‘Beast Mode’ performing an original medley mashup on Talk Story: Da Other Half Time Show

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli presents Da Other Half Time Show with some of the biggest names in local music taking over the lot at Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Maile, Johnny Suite, and Fia collaborate in an awe-inspiring medley of ‘Sailing’ and ‘Beast Mode’ accompanied by Evan Khay.
About Maile: Maile comes from Haleʻiwa, Hawaiʻi, with soulful energies and holistic vibrations as her specialty. Although most of her singing career began in California (since 2008), she presently resides back in Hale’iwa. You can find her singing at various venues, primarily in Honolulu.
Maile recently released her sophomore single “I Can Only Imagine,” a collaboration with Sammy Johnson available on digital platforms. While she currently works on her full-length album, she actively provides vocals on various recording projects in Hawaii for other music artists.
About Johnny Suite: Once a football standout but now a standout performer, Johnny Suite is an island reggae singer/songwriter from Mililani, Hawaii. He began his musical journey as so many others have: church choir. Johnny continued to nurture his love of music, picking up the guitar and eventually making the move to go professional in 2016. Even though the industry is full of potential adversities, he remains steadfast in his relationship with god and continues to brand his music with a message of grace and gratitude that he hopes his fans can embrace. A huge fan of R&B and gospel, as well as island reggae, Johnny’s performance and songwriting have been heavily influenced by artists like Fiji, Anthony Hamilton, Allen Stone, Jonathan McReynolds, and Israel Houghton. He also likes to play with genres, evident by his reggae/country fusion 2018 release “Promise”. His most popular track ‘Thank You’ is a record that many can relate to; gratitude being so universal. The record shot to #1 on the iTunes reggae charts and currently has over 760k Spotify streams & almost 2m YouTube views. In late 2019, Johnny dropped his debut ep “Keep It Movin,” which peaked at #2 on the billboard reggae album chart and #1 on the iTunes reggae chart. It was also nominated for album of the year at the 2020 island music awards. Johnny’s domestic touring, as an opener, began with Grammy-nominated Maoli on their ‘With Love Tour.’ He has also traveled to Japan to back 2018 Island Music Award icon, Fiji, for a local festival alongside Kiwini Vaitai and Laga Savea. Fall 2019, Johnny made his live international debut providing direct support for roster mate, Fia, on a South Pacific run that took them through New Zealand, The Cook Islands, and Australia. Recently, Johnny also became one of the first brand ambassadors for Invisible Wave, a non-profit for young adults with chronic illnesses. He rounded out 2020 dropping the energetic and motivating track: “Beast Mode”.
About Fia: Fia is a powerhouse singer/songwriter out of Nanakuli, HI. Growing up in Harbor City (CA), Fia would listen to artists like Al Green, Chris Brown, and Babyface. After his family moved to Hawaii, his music repertoire expanded to artists he not only admires but has now also backed on various stages; artists like Fiji, J Boog and Spawnbreezie. Upon graduating from Nanakuli High School, Fia began to consider music a full-time career, writing songs and eventually making the official move in 2018.
He dropped his first single, “Come Around” in early 2018 and then followed it up with the popular hit, “Love Me.” After the release of the sophomore single, it’s evident that Fia solidified himself in the Island Reggae music scene. Currently boasting over 7 million Spotify streams and 9.5 million YouTube views, “Love Me” continues to be a global fan favorite. The track also won Fia Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2019 Island Music Awards. He also went on to take Breakout Artist of the Year and Male Solo Artist of the Year at the same event. Late 2018, Fia’s debut EP release of “The Artist,” peaked within the top 3 of the iTunes Reggae chart and Billboard Reggae Album chart. It features six tracks that are lyrically playful and melodically catchy; “Fly Away” being the most popular track.
Fia has toured domestically with Hawaii’s own Rebel Soulajhz and The Green on the West Coast. He was an opener for Sammielz and Samu on their New Zealand tour. He even headlined his own South Pacific tour via Aotearoa Entertainment late 2019, making stops in New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Australia. The soulful artist has also performed at a multitude of festivals in his early career: MayJah RayJah (Hawaii), Aloha From Hawaii (Oahu/Kauai), Dry Diggings (NorCal), One Love NZ (New Zealand), One Love Cali (SoCal), Island Vibe Music Festival (SoCal), and CoreFest (Guam) to name a few. He recently released his latest single “Morning Time (Awoia),” bringing a new partnership with Ineffable Music Group.
For more information: @theartistfia, www.theartistfia.com, @mailesoul, www.mailesoul.com, @johnny.suite, www.johnnysuite.com, @evankhay, www.jerryforthepeople.com
