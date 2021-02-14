Maile, Johnny Suite, and Fia go ‘Beast Mode’ performing an original medley mashup on Talk Story: Da Other Half Time Show

About Johnny Suite: Once a football standout but now a standout performer, Johnny Suite is an island reggae singer/songwriter from Mililani, Hawaii. He began his musical journey as so many others have: church choir. Johnny continued to nurture his love of music, picking up the guitar and eventually making the move to go professional in 2016. Even though the industry is full of potential adversities, he remains steadfast in his relationship with god and continues to brand his music with a message of grace and gratitude that he hopes his fans can embrace. A huge fan of R&B and gospel, as well as island reggae, Johnny’s performance and songwriting have been heavily influenced by artists like Fiji, Anthony Hamilton, Allen Stone, Jonathan McReynolds, and Israel Houghton. He also likes to play with genres, evident by his reggae/country fusion 2018 release “Promise”. His most popular track ‘Thank You’ is a record that many can relate to; gratitude being so universal. The record shot to #1 on the iTunes reggae charts and currently has over 760k Spotify streams & almost 2m YouTube views. In late 2019, Johnny dropped his debut ep “Keep It Movin,” which peaked at #2 on the billboard reggae album chart and #1 on the iTunes reggae chart. It was also nominated for album of the year at the 2020 island music awards. Johnny’s domestic touring, as an opener, began with Grammy-nominated Maoli on their ‘With Love Tour.’ He has also traveled to Japan to back 2018 Island Music Award icon, Fiji, for a local festival alongside Kiwini Vaitai and Laga Savea. Fall 2019, Johnny made his live international debut providing direct support for roster mate, Fia, on a South Pacific run that took them through New Zealand, The Cook Islands, and Australia. Recently, Johnny also became one of the first brand ambassadors for Invisible Wave, a non-profit for young adults with chronic illnesses. He rounded out 2020 dropping the energetic and motivating track: “Beast Mode”.