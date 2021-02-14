Likkle Jordee and Ana Vee’s debut performance of ‘OMW’ rocks Talk Story: Da Other Half Time Show

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli presents Da Other Half Time Show with some of the biggest names in local music taking over the lot at Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Likkle Jordee and Ana Vee debut an amazing performance of ‘OMW’ (On My Way).
About Likkle Jordee: Likkle Jordee, born Jordan Ramirez is a reggae artist coming out of O’ahu Hawai’i. Jordee has really set the tone with his original, authentic reggae sound. Jordee’s passion for reggae music started at the age of 10 when his stepmother, Kim Ramirez (finalist on Hawaii Stars) gifted him a microphone. In 2014, he met Isaac Tuli aka Tuli Ranks (Compton, CA) where he was introduced to the world of reggae. After studying reggae and its history he grew an appreciation and deep love for the music and began to craft his own unique style.
In 2016, Jordee was discovered by Eli Mac and in 2017 Jordee featured on her album ‘Tricky One’ with their single titled “Nighttime Session”. Two years and three singles later, he released his first album/EP ‘Brand New’ produced by Hawai’i’s own Lapana Ieriko aka Pana, Likkle Jordee has had the honor of sharing the stage with some of Hawai’i/California biggest household names such as: Eli Mac, The Green, Rebelution, innavision, Through the roots, Jboog, Collie Budz, Josh Tatofi, Fia and more.
About Ana Vee: Hawaii-born and Raised, Ana Vee, represents a new sound and style emerging from female artists with roots in Hawaii. As a new artist she is merging her childhood influences with her love for neo-soul, hip-hop, rap, reggae and ’90s ballads. The singer-songwriter splits her time between the islands and LA.
For More Information: @likklejordee, www.likklejordee.com, @loveanavee, www.anavee.com, www.jerryforthepeople.com
