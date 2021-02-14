Likkle Jordee and Ana Vee’s debut performance of ‘OMW’ rocks Talk Story: Da Other Half Time Show

About Likkle Jordee: Likkle Jordee, born Jordan Ramirez is a reggae artist coming out of O’ahu Hawai’i. Jordee has really set the tone with his original, authentic reggae sound. Jordee’s passion for reggae music started at the age of 10 when his stepmother, Kim Ramirez (finalist on Hawaii Stars) gifted him a microphone. In 2014, he met Isaac Tuli aka Tuli Ranks (Compton, CA) where he was introduced to the world of reggae. After studying reggae and its history he grew an appreciation and deep love for the music and began to craft his own unique style.