HPU women’s basketball extend win-streak to 33, taking down Chaminade

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team extended their win-streak to 33 Saturday with a 75-45 victory over Chaminade at McCabe Gymnasium.
The undefeated Sharks opened the game on a 17-2 run against the Silverswords, then extended their lead to 24-5 before halftime — Chaminade was never able to close the gap.
In the second half, the Swords did cut the lead to 22, only to see the Sharks go on a 12-0 run, ending the game at 75-45.
HPU was led by a pair of Aussies in Amy Baum and Olivia West, Baum notched a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, while Senior West posted her fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and two blocks.
The two teams meet again next Wednesday at the HPU Shark Tank — tip off set for 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time.
