Hawaii sailor based in Virginia dies after contracting COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old Hawaii sailor based in Virginia died Sunday of COVID-related complications, the Navy announced.
The sailor was identified as Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo.
He was assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, homeported in Virginia.
Navy officials said Orcullo was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on Jan. 17, and tested positive for COVID-19. He was subsequently transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of Petty Officer Orcullo during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected,” the Navy said.
