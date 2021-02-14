Hawaii man among victims of deadly Texas pile-up on icy roads

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 130 car pile-up in Fort Worth, Texas last week claimed the lives of six people.
According to the medical examiner, one of the victims was from Hawaii.
The crash happened on Thursday. The pile-up began when a semi-truck slid along icy roads. Investigators say speed may have also been a contributing factor in addition to the dangerous conditions.
Records obtained from the Tarrant County medical Examiners listed the deceased, including 54-year-old William Williams from Pahoa.
Another former Hawaii resident who was also involved in the crash described the incident, remembering what a close call it was.
“I was going 30 miles an hour and every car that passed me, I could hear something happening, and so I was able to slide over to the side of the highway and then the semi truck that passed me lost control,” Dianca Nguyen said.
“The back end of his truck just barely missed my truck and that’s when I saw cars and parts just flying everywhere. I knew something bad had happened,” she added.
Nguyen grew up in Wahiawa and moved to Texas three years ago.
She says she was driving her husband to the airport when crews diverted them due to bad conditions on their route.
Nguyen says she’s not used to driving in those type of conditions and hopes Hawaii residents will understand how difficult driving on icy roads can be.
