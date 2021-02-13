Forecast: Light winds on the way with more showers next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance east southeast of the state will slide closer to the islands over the next couple of days, and may enhance showers over the eastern end of the state. Trade winds will decrease and veer east southeast Sunday and Monday as a cold front approaches allowing sea breezes and afternoon interior showers for most areas. The front will stall near Kauai around Tuesday and may linger near the Garden Isle through the next few days. Typical trade wind weather will persist for the eastern end of the state from Tuesday onward.
The extra large northwest swell has peaked and will drop through Sunday to advisory levels . Another reinforcing west-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Sunday then gradually decline through the first half of next week. Surf is expected drop below advisory thresholds by Tuesday. A combination of the strong winds over the eastern end of the state and a large northwest swell across the waters will lead to Small Craft Advisory conditions across all Hawaiian waters through the weekend.
