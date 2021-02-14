Fia performs his hit ‘Love Me’ on Talk Story: Da Other Half Time Show

He dropped his first single, “Come Around” in early 2018 and then followed it up with the popular hit, “Love Me.” After the release of the sophomore single, it’s evident that Fia solidified himself in the Island Reggae music scene. Currently boasting over 7 million Spotify streams and 9.5 million YouTube views, “Love Me” continues to be a global fan favorite. The track also won Fia Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2019 Island Music Awards. He also went on to take Breakout Artist of the Year and Male Solo Artist of the Year at the same event. Late 2018, Fia’s debut EP release of “The Artist,” peaked within the top 3 of the iTunes Reggae chart and Billboard Reggae Album chart. It features six tracks that are lyrically playful and melodically catchy; “Fly Away” being the most popular track.