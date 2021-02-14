Fia performs his hit ‘Love Me’ on Talk Story: Da Other Half Time Show

Talk Story Host McKenna Maduli presents Da Other Half Time Show at Hawaii’s Dealer for The People – Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Island Award Winning Breakout Artist of the Year Fia closes the show with an incredible performance of ‘Love Me’ featuring Maile, Johnny Suite, and Evan Khay.
About: Fia is a powerhouse singer/songwriter out of Nanakuli, HI. Growing up in Harbor City (CA), Fia would listen to artists like Al Green, Chris Brown, and Babyface. After his family moved to Hawaii, his music repertoire expanded to artists he not only admires, but has now also backed on various stages; artists like Fiji, J Boog and Spawnbreezie. Upon graduating from Nanakuli High School, Fia began to consider music a full-time career, writing songs and eventually making the official move in 2018.
He dropped his first single, “Come Around” in early 2018 and then followed it up with the popular hit, “Love Me.” After the release of the sophomore single, it’s evident that Fia solidified himself in the Island Reggae music scene. Currently boasting over 7 million Spotify streams and 9.5 million YouTube views, “Love Me” continues to be a global fan favorite. The track also won Fia Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2019 Island Music Awards. He also went on to take Breakout Artist of the Year and Male Solo Artist of the Year at the same event. Late 2018, Fia’s debut EP release of “The Artist,” peaked within the top 3 of the iTunes Reggae chart and Billboard Reggae Album chart. It features six tracks that are lyrically playful and melodically catchy; “Fly Away” being the most popular track.
Fia has toured domestically with Hawaii’s own Rebel Soulajhz and The Green on the West Coast. He was an opener for Sammielz and Samu on their New Zealand tour. He even headlined his own South Pacific tour via Aotearoa Entertainment late 2019, making stops in New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Australia. The soulful artist has also performed at a multitude of festivals in his early career: MayJah RayJah (Hawaii), Aloha From Hawaii (Oahu/Kauai), Dry Diggings (NorCal), One Love NZ (New Zealand), One Love Cali (SoCal), Island Vibe Music Festival (SoCal), and CoreFest (Guam) to name a few. He recently released his latest single “Morning Time (Awoia),” bringing a new partnership with Ineffable Music Group.
For more information: @theartistfia, www.theartistfia.com, @mailesoul, www.mailesoul.com, @johnny.suite, www.johnnysuite.com, @evankhay, www.jerryforthepeople.com
