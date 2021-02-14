1 additional COVID-19 fatality reported; 48 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional COVID-19 fatality on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 426.
Meanwhile, there were 48 new cases reported.
Of those, 38 were on Oahu, four were on Maui, three were on Hawaii Island and three were out-of-state.
The new infections push the state’s total since the pandemic began to 26,856.
There have been 949 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,597 total cases
- 1,555 required hospitalization
- 703 cases in the last 14 days
- 340 deaths
- 2,216 total cases
- 100 required hospitalization
- 59 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,940 total cases
- 107 required hospitalization
- 219 cases in the last 14 days
- 29 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 790 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
