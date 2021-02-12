Shifting winds, higher chance for showers for the weekend

Our run of mostly dry trade wind weather will be coming to an end as a trough moving through the state from east to west will increase clouds and showers this weekend, starting with the Big Island and East Maui Saturday afternoon. Those showers could spread statewide Sunday.
The moderate trade winds will become lighter and veer from the southeast Sunday and Monday, which will allow for localized sea breezes during the afternoons for leeward areas.
Looking longer-term, a disturbance is forecast to stall near the state by the middle of the week. However, there’s still some uncertainty over whether the disturbance will stall over the islands or just to the west. For now, expect unsettled weather around Wednesday and Thursdsay.
At the beach, a high surf warning is up for north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with a swell peaking Saturday near 35 feet for north shores and 25 feet for west shores. A smaller reinforcing swell will keep surf heights at least at advisory levels Sunday. A small craft advisory is also up for all coastal waters.
