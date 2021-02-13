Local artist is taking a business track to break into the music industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ashton Nicolas got hooked on making music when he was just a kid. It started with the ukulele.
“My uncles and my cousins took me under their wing and taught me, and I learned from the songs off the radio and YouTube,” he said.
The self-taught songwriter and singer just released his first single, a reggae-flavored tune called “Find Me.”
“It’s basically just about island life,” he said.
Nicolas is 25. He said time is on his side so he’s methodically trying to work his way into the local music industry. He has his own record label and he owns his own company ― called Creative Natives ― to promote his music.
“I give ukulele lessons through Creative Natives. I have it as an umbrella for me to operate,” he said.
Nicolas wants to use his business to promote other artists and musicians, and he’s studying the business side of the industry at Honolulu Community College.
“I love networking and connecting with people, so I feel that is an area where I can represent locals in the best way,” he said.
He grew up in Kalihi and lives in Kaimuki. He turned his bedroom into a recording studio and rehearsal space where he works on projects.
And he’s about to release another song on his label, a collaboration with a friend.
“It’s Afro-beat style, so not your typical island reggae,” he said.
His song ‘Find Me’ is playing on streaming music platforms. Nicolas has a day job but he hopes music will eventually be his full-time gig.
“I love music,” he said.
