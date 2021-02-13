Kauai property owners may face mandatory flood insurance requirements under new map changes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR, FEMA and Kauai County are informing property owners and renters that new Flood Insurance Rate Maps will be effective on Feb. 26.
The new maps include changes to flood rate insurance for Moloaa Stream near Moloaa Bay and reclassified areas behind the Waimea and Hanapepe Levees to Special Flood Hazard Areas.
The new changes could impact a property’s flood risk and requirements for federally mandated flood insurance.
The DLNR said that it is important for owners and renters to review the revised maps to understand how these changes could affect mortgages, mandatory flood insurance requirements, and plans to build and develop on affected properties.
Those who are impacted by the upcoming map change should contact their insurance agents before Feb. 26 to discuss possible cost saving options.
For additional information on flood insurance or to find an agent, click here or contact the NFIP Help Center at 1-877-336-2627.
For further questions, contact interim Kauai County Floodplain Manager, Douglas Haigh at 808-241-4849 or at dhaigh@kauai.gov.
