‘I couldn’t say goodbye’: An Oahu family mourns 2 siblings lost to COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In September of last year, Franklyn “Junior” Naone lost two of his younger siblings to COVID ― a tragedy so unimaginable he’s struggled to talk about it publicly.
His younger brother, Daniel, died on Labor Day at just 54.
Sister Kamelon “Kammy” Garvida was 55 when she died a week later.
“I couldn’t even say goodbye to them because they were hooked up to the ventilators,” Franklin Naone said, speaking at his Kaneohe home on Friday.
“I miss them a lot.”
Naone said his brother had been coughing before he got admitted to Adventist Health Castle, but hadn’t thought anything of it. His family told him to see a doctor, but he never had the chance.
Instead, he was diagnosed with COVID at the hospital and was admitted shortly afterward.
Gravida was admitted to Castle a short time later.
The two siblings were hospitalized for a couple weeks when their conditions deteriorated.
“I kept calling the hospital, asking ‘How’s my my brother and sister doing?’ Then the next day I called them, they said that they aren’t doing very well,” Naone told Hawaii News Now.
Naone said his siblings were full of life, but did grapple with some health conditions. His brother had heart trouble and diabetes; his sister had diabetes and had undergone quadruple bypass heart surgery.
Family and friends say they’re still struggling to come to terms with their deaths.
Linda Onomura, a family friend, said that the two siblings were loved by everyone.
“Daniel and Kammy were really good people, and they helped a lot of people, too,” she said. “They worked really hard, and if you were really sad, really down and out, they always had your back.”
She added, “It’s just so sad you know. They are really missed.”
Franklin Naone said he misses the little things about his siblings, like when his brother used to call him to invite him to breakfast.
“I tell him, ‘yeah, shoot, we go,’” Naone said.
Naone’s brother and sister lived together with their families in Kahaluu and would sell lau lau on the side of the road on the weekends. Gravida was dedicated to family; Daniel Naone worked as a cook.
The family still doesn’t know how they got sick.
With COVID-19 still present on the islands, Naone said people can honor his siblings’ legacy by taking precautions against the virus.
“Wear your mask everybody, this isn’t a joke. Wear your mask. Take it serious,” he said.
Similarly Onomura said, “I just hope everybody wears a mask and stays safe because this is really bad.” She added, “It’s so sad because it just happens one right after the other.”
