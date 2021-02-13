Hawaii Strong: The pandemic didn’t deter this man’s dream to revive an iconic bakery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Ryan Katsuno, a love of malasadas ― and for Kailua ― drove him to save Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop, a windward Oahu institution for nearly half a century.
When he heard Non Demello planned to close the store in early 2018, he threw out an idea.
“Literally the day after he shut down his bakery, I was at his store knocking on his door and saying, ‘hey this might be an opportunity for me to keep Agnes’ alive,’” Katsuno said.
He asked Demello if he’d be interested in selling the business. He was.
Katsuno took over in November 2018.
When the pandemic hit, Katsuno was still getting his sea legs with the business and trying to launch his malasada truck.
After an extensive journey, the truck opened for business in May 2020 in the parking lot of Manuhealii.
But Katsuno wanted to make the malasadas mobile and set up an islandwide tour in September with stops in downtown, Kapolei, Wahiawa, and Laie.
“The purpose of that was just to get our name out there,” Katsuno said.
“A lot of people that don’t live on the windward side, maybe haven’t even heard of Agnes’ malasadas and we wanted everyone to just experience it.”
To enhance that, Katsuno is exploring a storefront with an expanded menu, more trucks, and plans to bring Agnes’ to the neighbor islands.
And helping guide that vision is DeMello, the company’s longtime owner, who now works with Katsuno. “I’m always asking him questions and seeing what worked in the bakery back then, and what I see working now and how things are different,” Katsuno said. “It’s one of those things, it’s such a blessing to have him back with us and what better employee to have than the man himself?”
Honoring the past while working toward new opportunities and expansion. It’s all part of a journey that started with love for a little shop in a small town.
