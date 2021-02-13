Hawaii extremist group founder pleads not guilty to Capitol attack charges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The founder of an extremist group in Hawaii has pleaded not guilty to federal charges linked to his alleged role in the attack on the Capitol.
Nicholas Ochs, 34, was arrested last month after returning to Honolulu from the Washington, D.C. riot and was indicted last month.
Ochs is conspiracy, theft, destruction of government property and more.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars.
Ochs is one of the founders of Hawaii’s chapter of the Proud Boys.
A number of people linked to the extremist male chauvinist group are now facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.