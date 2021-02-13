Governor lays the groundwork for exempting vaccinated travelers from quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his latest emergency proclamation for COVID-19, Gov. David Ige set up a framework to eventually allow vaccinated travelers to bypass quarantine.
The governor stressed that exception is not yet available, but will be in effect once it is approved by the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. When that happens wasn’t made clear.
The announcement comes as the CDC has updated its guidelines this week for vaccinated individuals exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the vaccinated individuals who are exposed are no longer required to quarantine if they meet the following criteria:
- Are fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine and are at least 14 days beyond completion of the vaccine series.
- Are within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series.
- Or have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure
“The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel,” Ige said, in a statement.
“This emergency proclamation acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.”
In his emergency proclamation, Ige also extending the eviction moratorium for another 60 days.
The moratorium prohibits evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit.
The 18th emergency proclamation expires on April 13.
