Father of missing toddler in custody; sources say no sign of child so far

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The father of a toddler who has been missing for two weeks is in police custody, sources tell Hawaii News Now.
Sometime around noon Saturday, authorities picked up 40-year-old Travis Rodrigues and brought him in for questioning. Sources say he was arrested in Leeward Oahu in the area of Honokai Hale.
He’s tied to the disappearance of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog, who was last seen on Jan. 31 when her mother Ashley Ancog dropped her off to her father at his home in Aiea.
Loved ones have been frantic in searching for the toddler, asking for any sign that may lead to her location.
[Read a previous report: Intense search underway for missing toddler last seen 2 weeks ago]
Rodrigues is a convicted felon with a long criminal history involving offenses for drugs and firearms.
This story will be updated with new information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.