Deadline extended to renew driver licenses, IDs and permits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has extended the date for residents to renew their driver licenses, state IDs and permits to April 13.
The city said the extension will provide additional time for approximately 30,000 Oahu residents to schedule appointments to renew their expiring credentials.
Driver licenses, IDs and permits that were set to expire since March 16 will remain valid until the new deadline in mid-April.
The extension falls under Gov. David Ige’s 18th emergency proclamation, which was issued on Friday.
“The extension gives us a much-needed opportunity to continue to address the backlog created by COVID-19 shutdowns and social distancing requirements,” said Nola Miyasaki, director designate of the city’s Department of Customer Services.
To schedule an appointment to renew driver licenses, state IDs or permits, click here.
