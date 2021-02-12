Warning level surf expected for north, west shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An extra large northwest swell is forecast to rise rapidly Friday and peak above warning levels Friday night and Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning until 6 p.m. Saturday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui.
Waves are forecast to build to 25 to 35 feet along north-facing shores, with surf of 22 to 26 feet for west shores.
The large waves are expected to build quickly by Friday afternoon.
Anyone going to the beach in the high surf warning area should be on the alert for ocean water sweeping across normally dry areas of beaches, along with strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents. Entering the water will be very hazardous or even deadly.
Also avoid any shoreline areas that are wet, including rocks and sand. Those indicate that waves can reach those areas.
Breaking waves may also impact harbors, making it difficult and dangerous to navigate through channels. Boaters should also be aware of surfers using harbor entrances to get to surfing areas.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.