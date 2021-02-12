Van slams into utility pole in Palama, causing widespread power outages

Van slams into utility pole in Palama, causing widespread power outages
By HNN Staff | February 12, 2021 at 7:28 AM HST - Updated February 12 at 7:43 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A van slammed into a utility pole in Palama early Friday, causing widespread power outages in surrounding neighborhoods, officials said.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Halona Street near Iao Lane.

The Hawaiian Electric Company initially reported roughly 1,560 customers without power in Downtown Honolulu, Kalihi, Nuuanu, Palama and several other nearby areas. But as of 7:20 a.m., about 750 customers were affected.

HECO crews remain on scene making repairs.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.