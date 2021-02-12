Van slams into utility pole in Palama, causing widespread power outages

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A van slammed into a utility pole in Palama early Friday, causing widespread power outages in surrounding neighborhoods, officials said.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Halona Street near Iao Lane.
The Hawaiian Electric Company initially reported roughly 1,560 customers without power in Downtown Honolulu, Kalihi, Nuuanu, Palama and several other nearby areas. But as of 7:20 a.m., about 750 customers were affected.
HECO crews remain on scene making repairs.
No other information has been provided at this time.
This story will be updated.
