Select Longs locations across Hawaii to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Longs Drugs pharmacies will be offering the coronavirus vaccine starting Friday. It’s an important step in ramping up the shots across the state.
Hawaii is one of several states where Longs is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible, and those does will be distributed by appointment only.
Right now, the CVS website lists just the cities or towns where the vaccine is being offered at select stores, including Aiea, Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului, Kaneohe and Kapaa, but at last check, those locations are fully booked for Friday and beyond.
A CVS spokesperson said that Longs is not providing specific locations and that active stores change based on vaccine availability.
The list of specific stores will be available on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available.
Pharmacies will have either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, not both, so you will have to make a decision before booking your appointment.
Just like at Honolulu’s mass vaccination centers, everyone who gets the vaccine will be monitored for 15 minutes after the injection, or possibly longer for anyone with a history of severe allergic reactions. Immunizers include pharmacists, pharmacy interns and trained pharmacy technicians.
CVS says everyone giving the shot is equipped with appropriate medications, such as epinephrine and antihistamines should you have a bad reaction.
Customers should continue to check availability online and schedule their appointment on CVS.com.
