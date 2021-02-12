Police ask for public’s help to find missing toddler last seen with her father 2 weeks ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-month-old who was last seen on Jan. 31, when she was dropped off to her father.
Police identified the child as Kytana Ancog.
Kytana was dropped off Jan. 31 to her father, Travis Rodrigues, at his Kaulainahee Place address in Aiea.
“Travis and Kytana have not been seen or heard from since,” CrimeStoppers Honolulu said. “Kytana’s family and friends are very concerned for her safety and well-being.”
Rodrigues is known to frequent the Aiea, Pearl City, Kalihi and Waipahu areas.
Kytana is described as weighing about 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Kytana is asked to call 911.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.