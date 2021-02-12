Police arrest man suspected of several violent crimes across Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a wanted man suspected of a string of violent crimes.
Keith Catolico, 40, was charged with robbery and burglary on Thursday.
Sources say officers are working to connect him to several other crimes as well.
The crimes Catolico are allegedly a part of date back to at least November of last year. Investigators say up until a few days ago, he was still causing chaos.
“I felt relieved that he is actually off the street,” said a Kapolei woman, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation.
The woman said HPD told her Catolico is responsible for stealing her car over the weekend from Kahana Bay. When police found it near Punahou the next day, she said the window was busted and the inside was trashed.
“At least he’s off the street and behind bars for now,” she said.
Sources said Catolico’s DNA was found at Opal Fields at Restaurant Row, where a jewelry heist was conducted last week.
Sources said investigators were also able to connect Catolico to a home invasion in Kahala after men tied up a 76-year-old woman up with zip ties and stole her jewelry back in November.
A search warrant of Catolico’s property reportedly recovered money, jewels and weapons. Sources said they may be linked to other robberies and burglaries as well.
Catolico’s bail has been set at $300,000.
If you have any information about other suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
