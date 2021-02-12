Oncologists: Pandemic shouldn’t stop you from getting cancer screenings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of leading cancer organizations are urging the public to resume cancer screening and treatment during the pandemic.
The University of Hawaii Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society and other organizations released an open letter advocating for those who missed appointments and are due for a screening to be proactive.
Someone dies from cancer in Hawaii every four hours, according to the UH Cancer Center.
“There was a lot of cancellations at that time, there were a lot of canceling of elective surgeries and screening procedures,” said Dr. Melvin Palalay, an oncologist with The Queen’s Health Systems and a board member with the American Cancer Society.
Oncologists worry that deaths will become more frequent if people keep putting off their cancer screening.
“Nationally, the concern is that there will be a bump in cancer mortality or death rate from cancer over this next year because of the detection of cancer at a later stage because of the missed screenings,” said Dr. Randall Holcombe, the director of the center.
“And some estimates have put that at possibly a 10 percent increase in the mortality rate. And that would be very significant.”
Holcombe said as many as 22 million cancer screenings have been missed during the pandemic.
“I think people are scared, people are scared to go to the hospital or to a physician’s office, because of the pandemic and the risk of contracting COVID-19,” he said.
Both Holcombe and Palalay say medical facilities in Hawaii are safe and adhere to CDC guidelines when it comes to seeing patients.
Kammie Hayashibara is also urging people to get screened.
She’s had a 10-year journey since she first discovered a lump.
“The next day, I called my doctor who scheduled a mammogram immediately,” Hayashibara said. “And then I did an ultrasound and biopsy. And within a week, I had found that I had cancer.”
Hayashibara said she owes her survival to the support of her family and early detection.
“It could have been worse,” she said. “Think about, think about your loved ones, your family and friends. And be proactive.”
