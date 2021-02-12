Honolulu’s mayor says Oahu to remain in Tier 2 until mid-March

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu will remain in Tier 2 of its COVID-19 reopening strategy until March 15, which means restrictions will remain in place on restaurants and bars will remain closed.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi made the announcement Friday.
He is set to appear at a news briefing and is expected to discuss the decision.
In a statement, Blangiardi said that he looks forward to loosening restrictions.
“We need to be cognizant of the potential for COVID-19 cases on Oahu bumping up following the Super Bowl weekend,” he added.
“Successfully minimizing the spread of this virus during occasions like Super Bowl weekend, Valentine’s Day, and beyond, is the key to getting more of Oahu back to work, school, and back in the community activities we desperately need.”
Gov. David Ige approved the amendment to the city’s new emergency order.
Oahu has been in Tier 2 of the former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s reopening strategy since mid-October, and Blangiardi has faced increasing pressure ― especially as infections have declined ― to ease restrictions.
As of Thursday, the seven-day average for new cases on Oahu was 50 and the positivity rate was 1.8%.
Tier 2 means:
- Restaurants are limited to groups of five.
- Gyms and Fitness facilities can operate at 25% capacity.
- Groups of five are allowed at commercial attractions.
- Bars remain closed and organized sports is not allowed.
Under the plan, in order to move into Tier 3, the seven-day average of total new cases reported on Oahu would need to be between 20 and 49, and the positivity rate between 1% and 2.49%.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.