Kupuna encouraged to attend webinar to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - AARP Hawaii is hosting a Zoom webinar with a health official on Friday to help answer any questions kupuna may have about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The webinar will begin at 2 p.m. with an outreach specialist from the state Department of Health.
The specialist will discuss the state’s vaccine rollout and take questions.
Those who plan to attend are asked to register online.
It will also be available to watch on AARP’s Facebook page.
