Kapolei oil refineries receive a nearly $220,000 fine for possible hazardous waste violations

EPA inspectors also found violations in a September 2018 inspection at the Komohana Street for improper management of hazardous waste. Inspectors found an oily residue being released onto an unlined asphalt pad and into nearby soil. The contaminants of concern included hexavalent chromium and benzene, which can escape into the environment and groundwater through improper waste management practices. Federal regulations require the safe management of hazardous waste to protect public health and the environment, and to prevent costly cleanups.