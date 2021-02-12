Kapolei oil refineries receive a nearly $220,000 fine for possible hazardous waste violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA fined Par Hawaii Refining, LLC on Thursday for hazardous waste violations and possible endangerment to public health at their oil refining facilities in West Oahu.
The facilities located on Komohana Street and Malakole Street in Kapolei received a roughly combined $220,000 civil penalty over violations of the federal Clean Air Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
In a March 2019 inspection, officials found violations in the Malakole Street facility’s risk management plans, including an outdated emergency shutdown procedure and inaccurate diagrams of piping and machinery. Inspectors said that accurate plans are necessary in order to help prevent chemical releases and minimize impacts to public health and the environment at facilities that store large amounts of hazardous substances and flammable chemicals.
EPA inspectors also found violations in a September 2018 inspection at the Komohana Street for improper management of hazardous waste. Inspectors found an oily residue being released onto an unlined asphalt pad and into nearby soil. The contaminants of concern included hexavalent chromium and benzene, which can escape into the environment and groundwater through improper waste management practices. Federal regulations require the safe management of hazardous waste to protect public health and the environment, and to prevent costly cleanups.
Under the settlement Par Hawaii will carry out changes to reduce the risk of chemical accidents at the Malakole Street facility and conduct sampling at the Komohana Street facility to determine whether improper management of hazardous wastes contaminated local soil.
“We are acting to ensure that oil refining facilities reduce the risk of releases of toxic substances, and properly store, manage and dispose of hazardous wastes to protect local communities and the environment,” said Amy Miller, who is the Regional Director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance at EPA Pacific Southwest. “Companies that do not comply with federal requirements will face significant fines.”
