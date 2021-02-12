Forecast: Winds shift for the weekend, rain due next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable trade wind weather will persist over most of the state through tonight as a ridge holds north of the islands.
Today, winds will begin to shift out of the east to southeast, and the air mass will moisten from the east, leading to a slight increase in showers.
East to southeast winds will continue through the holiday weekend, and increasing moisture moving up from the southeast will lead to an uptick in showers.
Unsettled, rainy weather may develop over the islands by the middle of next week.
A large northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday evening and pass down the island chain through Saturday. This swell will boost surf to high surf warning levels along north and west- facing shorelines of the smaller islands.
A smaller, reinforcing northwest swell Sunday will warrant either issuance of a high surf advisory or continuation of the high surf warning.
Surf will subside on Monday as these two swells pass.
The next northwest swell may reach the islands and produce advisory-level surf during the middle of next week.
