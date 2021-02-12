Forecast: Trade winds to slow and shift heading into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dry and stable airmass is parked over the islands with easterly trade winds. The winds will shift out of the east-southeast from Kauai to Maui, with a chance for a few more showers moving in for windward areas. The east-southeast wind flow will persist into the weekend.
Winds will become southeasterly statewide by Monday as a front pushes a high pressure ridge closer to the islands. We could also get deeper moisture moving in from the southeast, starting with the Big Island Saturday, and then up the rest of the island chain Sunday, mainly for east and southeast slopes. Lighter winds could also lead to some afternoon clouds and spotty showers for leeward areas.
As we head into the middle of the week, an upper-level disturbance may bring some unsettled weather and increased showers, mainly for Kauai and Oahu. There’s still uncertainty this far out, but we’ll keep tracking it.
Now to surf: A large northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday evening and could boost wave heights to high surf warning levels along the north and west shorelines of the smaller islands on Saturday. Smaller reinforcing northwest swells on Sunday will likely keep wave heights at advisory levels, or even lower-end warning levels. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island for stronger winds and high seas.
