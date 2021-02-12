Did you receive an alert on your phone about COVID? Here’s why

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you received an unexpected alert about coronavirus on your phone, you’re not alone.
The state announced that its AlohaSafe Alert app now has a notification setting available for iPhones 6 and below.
With this update, iPhone users can enable notifications without having to download the app.
To join, click on “settings” and “enable exposure notifications” to receive contact tracing updates.
If you have an Android, download the AlohaSafe Alert app on Google Play.
The state said the app has been downloaded over 187,000 times since its launch last month.
It notifies users who have been in close contact with someone who may have contracted COVID-19.
