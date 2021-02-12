Big Island firefighters battle fast-moving brush fire on island’s west side

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are working to control a fast-moving wildfire on the west side of Hawaii Island.
They are focusing their efforts along Queen Kaahumanu Highway in the Hualalai area, attacking the flames from above with helicopters.
The fire is just north of the Nanea Golf Course and is headed towards the property. Workers say they are closely monitoring the blaze.
Officials say the fire is believed to be at least 100 acres large and is still growing.
This story will be updated.
