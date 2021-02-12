1 additional COVID death reported in Hawaii; 70 new infections

1 additional COVID death reported in Hawaii; 70 new infections
Holden Nakamura, manager at Kalihi Kai Urgent Care in Waikiki shows a rapid COVID-19 test. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 12, 2021 at 12:07 PM HST - Updated February 12 at 12:37 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional COVID-19 death on Friday and 70 new infections, pushing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 26,743.

The new death was reported on Oahu. The death toll in Hawaii now stands 425.

Of the 70 new cases, 33 were on Oahu, 25 on Oahu, five on the Big Island and seven were diagnosed out-of-state. There have been 1,034 cases in Hawaii in the last 14 days.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,515 total cases
  • 1,555 required hospitalization
  • 738 cases in the last 14 days
  • 339 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,211 total cases
  • 100 required hospitalization
  • 66 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,926 total cases
  • 107 required hospitalization
  • 224 cases in the last 14 days
  • 29 deaths

Lanai

  • 109 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 26 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 179 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 777 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.