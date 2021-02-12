1 additional COVID death reported in Hawaii; 70 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported an additional COVID-19 death on Friday and 70 new infections, pushing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 26,743.
The new death was reported on Oahu. The death toll in Hawaii now stands 425.
Of the 70 new cases, 33 were on Oahu, 25 on Oahu, five on the Big Island and seven were diagnosed out-of-state. There have been 1,034 cases in Hawaii in the last 14 days.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,515 total cases
- 1,555 required hospitalization
- 738 cases in the last 14 days
- 339 deaths
- 2,211 total cases
- 100 required hospitalization
- 66 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,926 total cases
- 107 required hospitalization
- 224 cases in the last 14 days
- 29 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 777 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
