UH med school’s mobile clinic for Hawaii’s homeless becomes target of thieves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A student-run, free mobile health clinic that serves Hawaii’s homeless was targeted by thieves last week.
Dr. Jill Omori, of the Hawaii HOME Project, says the catalytic converter was stolen from the RV used by the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine program.
“We utilize our RV as a mobile medical van to go out to where we are most needed,” Omori said. “In the past two months, our RV has been targeted twice. Last month our window was broken and a few things were taken out of the RV and just last week our catalytic converter was stolen.”
The HOME project focuses on providing free, quality preventative medical services as well as management of acute and chronic medical conditions for Hawaii’s homeless community. In addition to providing free medical care, the program also provides a service-learning opportunity for JABSOM students.
“Our mobile van is critical for the functioning of our clinic and we can’t provide our usual services without it. All of our operational costs are usually paid for via grants and grassroots fundraising, so unexpected expenses like these are extremely hard on us,” Omori added.
Hawaii HOME Project clinics are staffed by medical and pre-medical students with supervision provided by volunteer community physicians. The ultimate goal of this program is to combine education with much-needed community service.
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover the cost of the repair where donors have already raised more than $6,000 by Thursday morning.
The Hawaii HOME Project will also be hosting “Spring Into Action” — a virtual fundraiser and online silent auction — on March 31.
