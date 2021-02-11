Rainbow Warriors wrap up six-game homestand against UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team is back in Manoa this weekend to wrap up a rare six-game home stand against Big West Top-dogs UC Santa Barbara
“I don’t know if its ever happened, it’s my eighteenth year and I don’t know if it ever will happen, but its just the way.” Head Coach Eran Ganot told reporters. “I don’t know if there’s any surprises anymore, i’m not going to be surprised by anything.”
UH has spent the last three weeks at home, after a rescheduled series with Cal Poly resulted in a two game sweep for the home team last weekend.
In those contests, sophomore Justin Webster played lights out, averaging 19 points against the Mustangs while only missing Two shots the whole weekend, a boost in confidence for him and his teammates.
“This shows us what we are capable of as long as we stay locked in and we stay focused.” Webster said. “It’s a big confidence boost for us, were excited going into this week, we know we have a team coming in here off of a bye week and they’ve won eight in a row, so It’s going to be a good challenge for us and I can’t wait to take them on.”
A number of injuries and opt outs have left UH with a lack of depth, allowing players like transfer Jovon McClanahan to shine, while also bringing the bows together as a whole.
“That was the biggest confidence builder, just getting more games under our belt, just learning how to play with each other and then obviously on top of that comes wins.” McClanahan said. “So as were getting wins our team is getting more confidence and i just think that were going to keep going.”
McClanahan also says that UH has quiet confidence, something they need to continue to have with a red hot Santa Barbara squad coming to town.
The Gauchos have won their last eight straight games and are currently tied for first place in the Big West, but the Home team is ready for anything that’s thrown their way.
“Each week is a new week in a COVID era and you don’t know where you’re going or who you’ll play, but you’re prepared for every scenario.” Coach Ganot said. “Obviously we certainly wish it was like normal home court, I wish our fans were there, but it is awesome always to play at the Stan, at this venue and I think our guys are getting comfortable there and its something that they take pride in.”
Game one is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sports.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.