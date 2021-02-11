Rainbow Wahine stay on mainland for series against UC Santa Barbara this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team is continuing their extended mainland swing this weekend with a two-game series against UC Santa Barbara.
The Lady ‘Bows are in the midst of a six-game road trip where they will not play a single home game in the month of February.
The extended trip is thanks in part to a rescheduled series with Cal Poly last weekend, where UH went 1-1 against the Mustangs, dropping game one in a 79-71 overtime loss and getting a close win in game two, 66-60 — snapping a six-game road losing streak.
Senior Jadynn Alexander led the way for Hawaii last weekend, scoring a season-high 16 points in both contests against the Mustangs, along with a supporting cast of young play makers including Daejah Phillips and Kelsi Imai.
Hawaii has won four of the last six meetings with the Gauchos, with an overall record of 12-9.
Game one is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time at the Thunderdome — streaming on WatchESPN.
