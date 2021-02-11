Missing fisherman found dead in waters off Kauai’s Ahukini Landing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - County rescuers found the body of a missing fisherman at Kauai’s Ahukini Landing Wednesday.
Officials said the man was identified as 63-year-old Don Jeffries III of Līhuʽe.
A preliminary report said the county police department was called out around 11 a.m. after an unattended vehicle, keys and fishing equipment were found with no one nearby.
Several units responded including a dive team, and the search began.
Shortly after, they found the body of Jeffries directly below the pier.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the hospital. Officials say there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.
