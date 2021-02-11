$2M made available through HECO assistance program runs dry after 31 hours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following overwhelming demand, Hawaiian Electric and Aloha United Way closed the Utility Bill Assistance Program to new applicants after just 31 hours.
About 2,700 households were able to receive a portion of the nearly $2 million fund, which is now depleted.
The program was created to help customers who have been financially affected by the pandemic and have fallen behind on paying their utility bills.
HECO said that applicants could receive a maximum of $750 and were qualified through a process administered by Aloha United Way on a first-come, first-served basis.
The statewide fund is still accepting contributions from companies, organizations and individuals and may be applied to a limited number of applicants who were placed on a waiting list.
If you are interested in contributing, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.