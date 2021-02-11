Banners in Waikiki will remind visitors and residents to be COVID-safe

These banners are aimed at reminding Waikiki visitors and residents to follow COVID safety precautions. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM HST - Updated February 11 at 12:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki is now sporting some new banners aimed at reminding visitors and residents alike to follow COVID safety precautions.

The banners will hang on 36 lamp posts and encourage people to wear masks, keep a distance and wash your hands.

They’ll be installed along Kalakaua Avenue starting at the Hawaii Convention Center.

“It’s a visual reminder of being safe,” said City Council Chair Tommy Waters, at a news conference.

