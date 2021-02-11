Hundreds on Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist sign up for rent relief

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of Native Hawaiians on the Department of Hawaiian Homelands waitlist are applying for rental assistance.
It’s a pandemic program that’s been offered before and continues to be in high demand.
The Department of Hawaiian Homelands got $2.4 million as part of the federal government’s stimulus package and is now offering rent relief for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries on its waitlist for land.
“The pandemic has been a call to action for a lot of our organizations to really figure out how we can continue to serve in new and innovative ways,” said Tyler Iokepa Gomes, DHHL deputy chair.
Beneficiaries on the waitlist who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic can apply for eligible expenses like rent and utilities going back to March.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is partnering with DHHL for the program, which opened applications on Monday.
“There are an amazing amount of people responding to the announcement so we’ve received well over 300 applications at this point and this is for a very targeted window of people,” said Kuhio Lewis, President and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
There are more than 28,000 Native Hawaiians on DHHL’s waitlist.
“We are doing all we can to try and move that forward, but in the meantime anything that we can offer to make life for them a little easier is a blessing for the department,” said Gomes.
In a new report, UH economists said housing continues to be a challenge for the entire community.
“At least 10,000 families will be in perilous housing situation in addition to the normal strains of Hawaii’s housing market,” said the report.
“It’s about $55 million in back rent payment so there’s a lot of people hurting out there and these programs that are coming down from the federal government are critical to just helping people with basic stability,” said Lewis.
Those on the waitlist who want to apply can click here.
