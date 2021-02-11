Hawaii reports 1 new COVID death, 95 additional infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one new COVID death and 95 additional infections on Thursday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,675.
The one COVID death was reported on Oahu. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 424.
Of the 95 new cases, 63 were on Oahu, 19 on Maui, one on Molokai and three on the Big Island. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,078 cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,484 total cases
- 1,551 required hospitalization
- 782 cases in the last 14 days
- 338 deaths
- 2,206 total cases
- 100 required hospitalization
- 67 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,901 total cases
- 107 required hospitalization
- 222 cases in the last 14 days
- 29 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 770 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
