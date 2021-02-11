Hawaii reports 1 new COVID death, 95 additional infections

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | February 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM HST - Updated February 11 at 12:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one new COVID death and 95 additional infections on Thursday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,675.

The one COVID death was reported on Oahu. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 424.

Of the 95 new cases, 63 were on Oahu, 19 on Maui, one on Molokai and three on the Big Island. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,078 cases in Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,484 total cases
  • 1,551 required hospitalization
  • 782 cases in the last 14 days
  • 338 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,206 total cases
  • 100 required hospitalization
  • 67 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,901 total cases
  • 107 required hospitalization
  • 222 cases in the last 14 days
  • 29 deaths

Lanai

  • 109 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 26 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 179 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 770 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

