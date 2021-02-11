Hawaii nurse sets up life-saving resource for healthcare community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every two years, healthcare workers must be recertified in CPR and advanced life support skills, regardless of how long they’ve been practicing.
To bridge that gap, Lynn Dagan started Hawaii CPR To Go, a service that provides training and resources for the healthcare community to keep up with the ever-changing world of medicine.
“This is kind of an intimidating class to take,” said Dagan, who also works as a nurse for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. “I wanted to be able to bring people together to have more ease in talking about how we can improve our practice and take care of our patients.”
The lessons authorized by the American Heart Association offer certification from first aid to basic and advanced cardiac life support. The business began as a mobile operation with Dagan going to clients’ homes or offices. However, due to the pandemic, she set up a classroom in Waipio.
With hospitals limiting services, Dagan started to see a spike in enrollment.
“As COVID started, it was really hard because not a lot of people could have these classes because of the size of their location,” Dagan explained. “So when I opened this space, I wanted to make sure it was large enough to provide social distancing because these are required classes for a lot of healthcare providers.”
Since starting Hawaii CPR To Go four years ago, Dagan has held classes with hundreds from the state’s healthcare industry.
“As we learn new things through research with the American Heart Association, things are evolving on a day to day basis,” said Phong Nguyen, a Hawaii healthcare provider who recently received recertification. “They use this research every two years. They have new protocols. New things they do that are different.”
But in the age of COVID-19, those changes are accelerated, so teamwork and group-collaboration are even more critical.
“It’s a very high stress practice that we do when it comes to critical care,” Dagan said. “We’re looking at basically saving our patients right and bringing people together to try to bring the most comfortable and supportive environment to talk about interventions. Being able to debrief on how we can make those improvements, I think is really important for my venture.”
Dagan said the classes are not only available to nurses and doctors, but the entire medical community and those in other fields where CPR certification is required.
